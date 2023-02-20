Accused Franklin lamp thief identified, charged

Surveillance video captured a man walking out the door with a lamp in hand on two separate occasions.
Franklin police said the man stole from the store at least three times.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Feb. 20, 2023
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man wanted for stealing decorative lamps and accessories from a gift store in Franklin has been identified.

Jeffery Grady, 58, was arrested after officers with the Franklin Police Department said he stole from the Abby Leigh Gifts store in Berry Farms several times.

Surveillance video showed a man walking out the door with a lamp in hand on two separate occasions. Police said the man stole from the store at least three times and stole more than $800 in merchandise.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Franklin PD searches for lamp thief

Franklin police said tips from the public helped identify Grady as the suspect, and helped recover both stolen lamps.

“Engaged citizens play a key role in helping keep crime down in our community,” Lieutenant Charlie Warner said. “Our officers can’t do it without the public’s support, and we’re so thankful for it!”

Grady was arrested and charged with shoplifting and will appear in court on March 30.

