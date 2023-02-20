145,000 cans of baby formula recalled due to ‘possible health risk’

The products were distributed nationwide.
About 145,000 cans of baby formula were recalled.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Reckitt, a producer of nutrition products, announced Sunday it is voluntarily recalling some of its infant formula due to the possibility of cross contamination with bacteria.

Reckitt has recalled two batches of its ProSobee 12.9 oz Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula manufactured between August 2022 and September 2022. The products were distributed through retail stores nationwide in the U.S., Guam, and Puerto Rico.

The batches in question can be identified by the number on the bottom of the can. Recalled product batches are ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ, both with a UPC Code of 300871214415, and a “Use By Date” of “1 Mar 2024.” The recall involves approximately 145,000 cans.

No other ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula batches or other Reckitt products are impacted, according to a media release. Reckitt said the recall is a precautionary measure.

No illnesses or adverse events have been reported. If parents have any questions, they should consult with their pediatrician or contact Reckitt at 1-800-479-0551. More information can be found here.

