103-year-old woman celebrates Mardi Gras, watches 80-year-old daughter in parade

After more than a century, Muniz said her love for New Orleans and Mardi Gras hasn’t faded one bit, and she still plans to get the most out of life.
By Josh Roberson and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/Gray News) – At 103 years old, Mary Muniz has seen more parades than most and has no intentions of slowing down.

Muniz said her love for New Orleans and Mardi Gras hasn’t faded, and she still plans to get the most out of life.

“First, I like seeing the parades, seeing all the people, all the children, the bands. We have it all,” Muniz said as she prepared to watch the Krewe of Iris and Tucks parade in New Orleans Saturday. “I’m still enjoying life. I’m still kicking, but not as high.”

Affectionately known as Nonna, Muniz was on the Uptown New Orleans parade route to watch her 80-year-old daughter ride with the Krewe of Iris.

She also had a grandson riding with the Krewe of Tucks.

“She is like Mardi Gras. She is the queen. She is what is good in life,” said Leighton Cheramie, who has been part of the group that has gathered together for years.

She said Muniz makes everyone feel like family.

Loved ones even made shirts with some of their favorite Muniz quotes, including:

  • “Don’t put that on Facelift!”
  • “Come see me! I’m running out of time!”
  • “I love you with all my heart, and a piece of my liver!”

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
Children among the dead in I-40 crash that killed 3, injured 11
Players from Austin Peay and North Florida got involved in a skirmish behind the basket at the...
Austin Peay’s final game at Dunn Center ends in brawl
Deford Bailey
Grand Ole Opry apologizes to Deford Bailey
Crime scene tape remains near the scene of a fatal shooting Saturday night on Dickerson Pike.
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting outside Nashville bar
The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left several injured and...
1 dead, 10 injured in two Memphis shootings, police say

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
2 killed in crash on Nolensville Pike, police say
wsmv deadly crash
Deadly Nolensville Pike crash
wsmv lamp suspect
Lamp thief identified, charged
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on...
Biden declares ‘Kyiv stands’ in surprise visit to Ukraine