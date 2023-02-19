Officials: Man brutally attacked officer before stealing police vehicle

Hokuokalani Patoc, Jr. was arrested after police say he brutally attacked an officer and stole...
Hokuokalani Patoc, Jr. was arrested after police say he brutally attacked an officer and stole a police vehicle.(Honolulu Police Department)
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A man in Hawaii was arrested after officials said he brutally attacked an officer and stole a police vehicle Thursday morning.

The Honolulu Police Department said 39-year-old Hokuokalani Patoc, Jr. was charged with first-degree attempted murder along with other counts.

Authorities said Patoc attacked Cpl. Nakia Newton with a crowbar or weapon similar to a crowbar before taking off in Newton’s cruiser and leading officers on an hours-long chase.

KHNL reports Newton sustained critical injuries to his head in the assault.

Officers arrested Patoc around 7 a.m. Thursday. His bond was set at $1 million.

