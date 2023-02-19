Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being involved in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning, according to Clarksville Police.

Police said the motorcyclist was at the intersection of Madison Street and 41A Bypass at 2:24 a.m. The motorcyclist, who had the green arrow turn signal, was attempting to turn left onto Madison Street from Ashland City Highway/41A Bypass. As he entered the intersection, an unknown motorist traveling east on Madison Street ran the red light and struck the motorcycle, and then fled the scene.

The motorcyclist was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is reported to be in critical condition.

Clarksville’s Fatal Accident Crash Investigators team responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run vehicle is asked to call 931-648-0656, ext. 5336.

