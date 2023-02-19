Hundreds meet at Metro Courthouse to rally, fight for John Lewis Way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hundreds came together to fight against a proposal to change the name of the street John Lewis Way to something else.

In a proposed bill lawmakers expressed they want to rename the street to President Donald Trump Boulevard.

The proposal has hundreds outraged saying the street name holds a historical civil rights value that shouldn’t be taken away.

“It was confusion shock-- and just anger,” the rally organizer Safiyah Suara said.

The reaction Safiyah Suara said she and dozens of others shared when Tennessee lawmakers announced a push to change a city street name. In 2021 the street was dedicated to honoring Representative John Lewis and now some are pushing to erase the history.

“We have a rally to protest the filing of a bill proposing to change part of John Lewis Way to Donald Trump Boulevard,” said Council Member Zulfat Suara.

Zulfat’s 18-year-old daughter and Fisk University student Safiyah worked with dozens of other students to help put the rally together. As a result, hundreds showed up to fight for what they said was the preservation of history.

“She said ‘I want to do a rally, I want to protest, I want to send the word out that we don’t want this,’” Zulfat said of why her daughter put the rally together.

“There was a really careful decision towards which street would be named John Lewis and Woolworth, the bus station and him being a freedom rider,” Safiyah explained. “Fisk being interconnected with Jefferson and 5th Avenue it was just a street full of history toward him.”

However, the rally wasn’t just about the street name change.

“They are trying to change the number of the council,” said Zulfat. “They want to take away the [Community Oversight Board] COB, they want to take the convention center and funding for education. They want that money.”

Organizers of the rally said they are fighting to stop a long list of bills they believe will tear down the growth of the city and take away resources. For instance, the reduction of the city council would go from 40 members to 20.

A fight is now being waged with a petition holding more than 15,000 signatures.

“John Lewis was pretty young and not too much older than me when he was doing sit-ins himself,” Safiyah said. “Being a young person and not using the resources that I have to go and speak out would be a disservice to what he did for my community and Nashville as a whole,” Safiyah said.

After the rally, hundreds are waiting to hear what the state leaders decide.

