First Alert Forecast: Summer-like temperatures next week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A beautiful end to the weekend with unseasonably warm temperatures lasting well into next week.

Today will be nice and mild with highs in the low 60s under partly cloudy sky. It will be breezy with SW winds kicking up to around 15 MPH. Overnight lows will be warmer, too, only bottoming out in the low 50s.

Monday will stay mild in the mid-60s with increasing clouds. Some areas could see some rain showers late Monday night into Tuesday morning, but most areas will stay dry all night.

We’ll keep the 60s going on Tuesday with clouds sticking around, too.

Scattered rain showers return Wednesday. These will last off and on through most of the day. However, it will be much warmer as high temperatures climb to the upper 70s. Lows only fall to the mid 60s.

Thursday will be unusually warm for February. Highs will soar to the low 80s in some spots. That’s close to the record high for that date set back in 1996 at 83 degrees.

Just as quickly as we warm up, seasonable temperatures return with a cold front that moves back in. By Friday, we’re back to average with highs in the mid 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the 40s. More rain will develop late Friday and linger through the day on Saturday.

