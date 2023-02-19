Feeling Like the Middle of Spring this Week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clouds return, but temperatures will warm up in a huge way throughout the next week!

Overnight, skies will turn mostly cloudy with temperatures falling into the lower 50s. It may a bit chilly in the morning tomorrow, but afternoon highs will make it into the lower and middle 60s.

Isolated rain is possible tomorrow morning, mainly in Southern Kentucky. Throughout the day, expect mostly cloudy skies with showers becoming a greater possibility during the evening and overnight.

Clouds will stick around for Tuesday with even an isolated showers possible, but most areas will stay dry. Highs will once again be in the 60s.

BIG WARM UP

Ahead of a cold front, strong winds out of the south will bring unseasonably warm temperatures to our area. (WSMV)

A warm front will lift north of the Mid-State on Wednesday pushing temperatures into the upper 70s. As a cold front follows from the west, a dying line of storms will move toward our area by the evening and overnight. Temperatures will only fall into the 60s for lows.

Thursday will be an unseasonably warm. Highs will soar into the upper 70s, with low 80s possible in some spots. That’s close to the record high for that date set back in 1996 at 83 degrees. Plenty of sunshine can be expected for the afternoon, and it will be breezy but a great day to get outside nonetheless.

As the cold front pushes to our east on Friday, seasonable temperatures return. Highs will be in the lower and middle 50s under a mostly cloudy sky. More rain will develop late Friday and linger through the day on Saturday.

Saturday’s rain will be scattered in nature. Highs will still manage to rebound into the middle 60s as our winds shift to out of the southwest again. More scattered showers are possibly Sunday with highs again in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.