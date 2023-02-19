Austin Peay’s final game at Dunn Center ends in brawl


Players from Austin Peay and North Florida got involved in a skirmish behind the basket at the end of Saturday's game at Dunn Center.(ESPN+)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Austin Peay’s final men’s basketball game at Dunn Center ended in a fight against North Florida.

The Governors were leading by one point in the final seconds when Shon Robinson stole the ball away from North Florida’s Jarius Hicklen. The ball was passed ahead to Cameron Copeland, who went up to slam the ball as time was expiring. He was fouled hard by Jonathan Aybar.

Copeland and his teammates took exception to the foul and a skirmish occurred near the stands behind the Austin Peay goal.

According to video, North Florida players and coaches and Austin Peay administrators were seen running into the tunnel beneath the stands where both locker rooms are located.

“I am disappointed with the behavior at the conclusion of today’s game with North Florida. Our student-athletes are held to a higher standard, and tonight’s behavior does not represent the ‘Total Gov Concept,’” Austin Peay Vice President and Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison said in a statement. “Austin Peay and the ASun Conference take pride in sportsmanship. That didn’t happen today. We will work with the ASun Conference to determine the appropriate path forward and respond accordingly.”

The Atlantic Sun Conference has not released a statement about the incident.

Austin Peay won the game 73-71. The Governors will begin play in the F&M Bank Arena currently under construction in downtown Clarksville next season.

