2 killed in crash on Nolensville Pike, police say


One person was killed and another was injured in a crash early Sunday morning on Nolensville Pike, Metro Police said.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Nolensville Pike, Metro Police said.

Kelly Smith, 24, of White Bluff, Tennessee, was traveling north on Nolensville Pike at Winston Avenue when she appeared to have crossed over the turn lane and into the southbound lanes of her Nissan Rogue, colliding with a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 31-year-old Nashville man who died at the scene. According to witnesses, he was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash. Police are still attempting to notify his next of kin. Smith was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

Police said toxicology testing will be conducted to determine whether drug or alcohol involvement played a role in the crash.

