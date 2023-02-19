2 killed in crash on Nolensville Pike, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Nolensville Pike, Metro Police said.

Kelly Smith, 24, of White Bluff, Tennessee, was traveling north on Nolensville Pike at Winston Avenue when she appeared to have crossed over the turn lane and into the southbound lanes of her Nissan Rogue, colliding with a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 31-year-old Nashville man who died at the scene. According to witnesses, he was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash. Police are still attempting to notify his next of kin. Smith was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

Police said toxicology testing will be conducted to determine whether drug or alcohol involvement played a role in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.