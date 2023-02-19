1 dead, 10 injured in two Memphis shootings, police say

The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left several injured and...
The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left several injured and one person dead.(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado and Tylen Daniels
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one person dead and 10 others injured, WMC reports.

Police responded to a shooting at Live Lounge at 1482 Shelby Drive around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. Authorities say when they arrived, two victims were taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition.

While at the scene, officers were notified of another shooting at Shelby Drive and Boeingshire Drive.

When officers arrived, a man was pronounced dead on the scene and three other victims were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police believe the shootings are connected and say in total, 10 people were injured and one is dead.

There is no information about the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
3 dead, 11 hospitalized following I-40 crash
A mother dog and her five puppies were found abandoned on the side of the road.
Mother dog and puppies found abandoned in box
Deford Bailey
Grand Ole Opry apologizes to Deford Bailey
Tiger Woods, right, jokes with Justin Thomas as they wait to tee off on the fourth hole during...
Tiger Woods goes viral for all the wrong reasons at Riviera
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Kyle Jacobs, Kellie Pickler’s husband found dead in home according to Metro Police

Latest News

Philadelphia police officers investigate the fatal shooting of a Temple University police...
Suspect arrested in slaying of university police officer
Players from Austin Peay and North Florida got involved in a skirmish behind the basket at the...
Austin Peay’s final game at Dunn Center ends in brawl
Tim Corbin, left, the administrator of Truman Lake Manor, passes through the hallway of the...
Health care vaccine mandate remains as some push for an end
Britain's Prince Charles meets Andrew Lloyd Webber during a visit to the Royal Albert Hall to...
Anthem for Charles III’s coronation written by Lloyd Webber