Tornado damages homes in Lawrence County


A tornado tore through parts of Lawrence County Thursday and people are cleaning up on the storm damage the day after, Courtney Allen reports.
By Courtney Allen
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A tornado tore through parts of Lawrence County Thursday.

“The tornado popped up over top of us and sat back down,” resident Matthew Dewar said.

Dewar rode out of the storm inside his home on East Edan Road while trees toppled all around him.

“I hung out underneath some stuff so if things started falling, we wouldn’t get crushed,” Dewar said.

After, he walked outside and saw more than a dozen downed trees. Friday, he spent the day picking up shingles that blew off his roof.

“It was the most wind I have heard outside of our place before,” Dewar said.

Wind turned a camper on its side across the street from Dewar. Next door to him, Michael Rickman’s family farm was damaged also. The canopy that covers the dry feed for their animals was blown hundreds of feet.

“The cows are accounted for,” Rickman said. “The dogs are accounted for. We are blessed none of the farm animals lost their lives. We can replace materialistic things.”

Dewar said he is thankful the damage is minor, and no one was hurt here.

“I feel very grateful,” Dewar said. “I think God really protected us in this.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial shot of APSU's campus.
Austin Peay cheerleading squad suspended amid allegations
Snowbird Closings
Schools announce closures and delays for Friday
Thursday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Storms exit, cold air follows
WSMV tornado threat
Elevated tornado threat for Mid State
Flooding near Spring Hill, TN.
Flooding an issue as storms move across Middle Tennessee

Latest News

Tornado confirmed in Lawrence County, People clean up after storm damage
Tornado confirmed in Lawrence County, People clean up after storm damage
A program in Nashville is pairing clinicians with police and paramedics.
‘Highly successful’: Nashville touts program partnering clinicians with police
Crisis intervention training for police
Crisis intervention training for police
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Kyle Jacobs, Kellie Pickler’s husband found dead in home according to Metro Police