Tornado damages homes in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A tornado tore through parts of Lawrence County Thursday.

“The tornado popped up over top of us and sat back down,” resident Matthew Dewar said.

Dewar rode out of the storm inside his home on East Edan Road while trees toppled all around him.

“I hung out underneath some stuff so if things started falling, we wouldn’t get crushed,” Dewar said.

After, he walked outside and saw more than a dozen downed trees. Friday, he spent the day picking up shingles that blew off his roof.

“It was the most wind I have heard outside of our place before,” Dewar said.

Wind turned a camper on its side across the street from Dewar. Next door to him, Michael Rickman’s family farm was damaged also. The canopy that covers the dry feed for their animals was blown hundreds of feet.

“The cows are accounted for,” Rickman said. “The dogs are accounted for. We are blessed none of the farm animals lost their lives. We can replace materialistic things.”

Dewar said he is thankful the damage is minor, and no one was hurt here.

“I feel very grateful,” Dewar said. “I think God really protected us in this.”

