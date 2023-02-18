Several airlifted following deadly I-40 crash

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fatal crash involving a minivan with eleven occupants shut down I-40 on Saturday.

The crash took place Saturday morning on I-40 eastbound near mile marker 291, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP said troopers are currently on the scene of the accident and that the Tennessee Department of Transportation is working to divert traffic off exit 290 as an alternate route.

The crash involved a minivan with eleven occupants and a car with three occupants. THP’s preliminary investigation shows the crash appeared to have happened while one of the vehicles was changing lanes.

The crash caused at least one fatality and several injuries. Several occupants were airlifted from the scene.

Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route of travel.

