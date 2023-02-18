Rep. John Lewis Way rally to take place downtown

Tennessee lawmakers are considering a bill to rename parts of the road.
The rally will take place Saturday afternoon.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A rally is scheduled to take place in Nashville to keep Rep. John Lewis Way from being renamed.

The road was recently renamed to honor Congressman John Lewis, a civil rights leader and one of the 13 original “Freedom Riders.” He led the historic lunch counter sit-ins that led to Nashville becoming the first southern city to start the desegregation of public places.

Now, Tennessee lawmakers are considering a bill that aims to rename parts of Rep. John Lewis Way to President Donald Trump Boulevard.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Bill proposes renaming portion of Tennessee road to President Donald Trump Boulevard

The rally will take place in opposition to the renaming, as well as bring awareness to several other issues, according to Metro Councilwoman Zulfat Suara.

According to Councilwoman Suara, the group will rally against bills regarding education funding refusal, third-grade retention, metro council reduction and the community oversight board.

There is a petition to save Rep. John Lewis Way that currently has over 13,000 signatures.

The rally will begin at 3 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the Historic Metro Courthouse downtown.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Kyle Jacobs, Kellie Pickler’s husband found dead in home according to Metro Police
Austin Peay State University's campus
Austin Peay cheerleading squad suspended amid allegations
Flooding near Spring Hill, TN.
Flooding an issue as storms move across Middle Tennessee
A mother dog and her five puppies were found abandoned on the side of the road.
Mother dog and puppies found abandoned in box
Snowbird Closings
Schools announce closures and delays for Friday

Latest News

wsmv rep. john lewis way
Rep. John Lewis Way rally
Saturday morning News Update
wsmv weather
First Alert Forecast: Warming up this weekend
Deford Bailey
Grand Ole Opry apologizes to Deford Bailey