Rep. John Lewis Way rally to take place downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A rally is scheduled to take place in Nashville to keep Rep. John Lewis Way from being renamed.

The road was recently renamed to honor Congressman John Lewis, a civil rights leader and one of the 13 original “Freedom Riders.” He led the historic lunch counter sit-ins that led to Nashville becoming the first southern city to start the desegregation of public places.

Now, Tennessee lawmakers are considering a bill that aims to rename parts of Rep. John Lewis Way to President Donald Trump Boulevard.

The rally will take place in opposition to the renaming, as well as bring awareness to several other issues, according to Metro Councilwoman Zulfat Suara.

According to Councilwoman Suara, the group will rally against bills regarding education funding refusal, third-grade retention, metro council reduction and the community oversight board.

There is a petition to save Rep. John Lewis Way that currently has over 13,000 signatures.

The rally will begin at 3 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the Historic Metro Courthouse downtown.

