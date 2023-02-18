Much Warmer to End the Weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a chilly Saturday, temperatures are on the up for Sunday and into the next work week!

Mostly cloudy skies can be expected tonight as a disturbance throws some clouds in our direction. Temperatures will drop to around 40 degrees, so it will be a chilly start to Sunday.

Breezy south winds will push afternoon temperatures into the 60s. (WSMV)

Cloud cover will vary throughout the day tomorrow afternoon, but some decent sunshine is still expected at times. Temperatures will warm up into the lower 60s off of breezy south winds. Temperatures will continue rising into the next work week!

RAIN CHANCES NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures will rise into the Middle 60s Monday, but a few showers can be expected especially in the morning. A few additional showers may form overnight and into Tuesday.

A few showers or storms may stick around into Tuesday as a front stalls out nearby. Temperatures will stay in the mid 60s.

Some showers are possible early Wednesday as a warm front lifts through the area. Once the front is to our north, breezy south winds will push our temperatures into the 70s for the afternoon. A complex of storms to our west will make it into the Mid-State by late evening bringing us storms. We will have to watch for the possibility of a few strong storms if this complex holds together.

Rain should clear out on in the early morning hours Thursday with afternoon sunshine. Highs will be near 80 degrees that day!

More showers will develop on Friday. Temperatures will be cooler in the 50s, but we warm back into the 70s by Saturday will another round of storms possible Saturday night.

