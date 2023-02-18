Memphis police officer dies after White Station Library shooting

Officer Geoffrey Redd
Officer Geoffrey Redd(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer has died due to his injuries after the White Station Library shooting that occurred on Feb. 2, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officer Geoffrey Redd became an officer of the Memphis Police Department in Feb. 2008.

He served dozen of citizens of Memphis while working at several police stations at Old Allen, Union, Raines, Mount Moriah, Ridgeway and Appling Farms.

Officer Redd also served his country as a United States Marine.

He was a husband, a father and the Director of Security at his church.

“Rest easy Officer Redd. You will be missed,” MPD said in a social media post.

“I was deeply saddened to hear that Memphis Police Officer Geoffrey Redd has succumbed to his injuries and passed away today. On behalf of all the men and women of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, I offer my prayers and deepest condolences to his family, friends and the Memphis Police Department. He died protecting the citizens of Memphis and Shelby County and we are truly heartbroken.”

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Banner Jr.

On Feb. 2, Officer Redd and another officer responded to a shooting at the White Station Library and confronted the suspect, Torence Jackson Jr., who then produced a weapon and shot Officer Redd.

The other officer returned fire, fatally shooting Jackson on the scene.

Officer Redd was then taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The City of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland shared his grief in a statement:

“I am very saddened by the loss of Officer Geoffrey Redd. He served with honor for his country as a marine and in his city as a police officer, and we lift up his dedicated public service to the City of Memphis for over 15 years. He was also a beloved son, father, and husband, and my deepest condolences go to his family and his Memphis police family.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Kyle Jacobs, Kellie Pickler’s husband found dead in home according to Metro Police
Austin Peay State University's campus
Austin Peay cheerleading squad suspended amid allegations
A mother dog and her five puppies were found abandoned on the side of the road.
Mother dog and puppies found abandoned in box
Flooding near Spring Hill, TN.
Flooding an issue as storms move across Middle Tennessee
Snowbird Closings
Schools announce closures and delays for Friday

Latest News

Remembering Jimmy Carter and his role in helping Nashville
Remembering Jimmy Carter and his role in helping Nashville
Breezy south winds will push afternoon temperatures into the 60s.
Much Warmer to End the Weekend
A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
Several airlifted following deadly I-40 crash
wsmv rep. john lewis way
Rep. John Lewis Way rally