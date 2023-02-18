Man on parole for heroin, arrested for illegal drug trades according to Metro Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man that was on parole after receiving a nine-year sentence in 2018 for a felony heroin conviction, was arrested for continuing to engage in illegal drug trades, according to Metro Police.

Detectives with Metro Police apprehended 34-year-old Lamont D. Harris on Thursday.

After a months-long investigation, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials executed a search warrant at Harris’ home in the 5000 block of Packard Drive. There, officials found 1.5 pounds of meth and 42 grams of crack cocaine, both of which tested positive for fentanyl. In addition, officials also found nine Lortab pills, $8,469 in cash and a loaded pistol. The gun was reportedly stolen in Maury County.

Harris was booked on a $215,000 bond on multiple felony drug and gun charges.

