Man accused of hitting Ardmore officer Friday arrested after high-speed chase

The man accused of hitting an Ardmore police officer Friday night after being stopped for a DUI has been arrested.
By Nick Kremer and Javon Williams
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of hitting an Ardmore police officer Friday night after being stopped for a DUI has been arrested.

An Ardmore Police Officer was taken to Huntsville Hospital Friday night after being hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop.

A Facebook post from the Ardmore Police Department says that the officer attempted to arrest a DUI suspect but the suspect resisted arrest and jumped back in their vehicle. The officer was then dragged by the vehicle the suspect was in.

According to an official with the Ardmore Police Department, William Haston is the man believed to have hit an officer Friday night. Haston was arrested following a high-speed chase Saturday.

Haston is being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $11,000 bond.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Athens/Limestone Hospital before he was taken to Huntsville Hospital. He was treated for his injuries at Huntsville Hospital and released.

At this time, the Ardmore Police Department is not releasing the names of the officer or the suspect because the investigation is ongoing.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Forrest City man died Thursday afternoon after police say he pulled into the path of an...
3 dead, 11 hospitalized following I-40 crash
A mother dog and her five puppies were found abandoned on the side of the road.
Mother dog and puppies found abandoned in box
Deford Bailey
Grand Ole Opry apologizes to Deford Bailey
Tiger Woods, right, jokes with Justin Thomas as they wait to tee off on the fourth hole during...
Tiger Woods goes viral for all the wrong reasons at Riviera
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Kyle Jacobs, Kellie Pickler’s husband found dead in home according to Metro Police

Latest News

Clarksville hit-and-run crash
Motorcyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Clarksville
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after hit-and-run crash
Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash
Clarksville hit-and-run crash
Motorcyclist critically injured in Clarksville hit-and-run crash
Players from Austin Peay and North Florida got involved in a skirmish behind the basket at the...
Austin Peay’s final game at Dunn Center ends in brawl
The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left several injured and...
1 dead, 10 injured in two Memphis shootings, police say