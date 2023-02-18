‘Highly successful’: Nashville touts program partnering clinicians with police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pilot program partnering clinicians with paramedics and firefighters began in Nashville this week, after the Mental Health Cooperative saw success with a similar program involving Metro Police.

The Partners in Care Program pairs masters-level clinicians with police officers to improve encounters with people suffering a mental health crisis. In one year of its pilot phase, 96% of 1,344 mental health calls, didn’t result in an arrest.

The pilot program REACH (Responders Engaged and Committed to Help), is hoping for similar outcomes, pairing clinicians with the Nashville Fire Department.

“Our program has been hugely successful, our numbers were very surprising about how just how serious the crises are,” Partners in Care program manager, Michael Randolph, said. “We’re really passionate as a city that if police officers do have to be involved, that we train those officers as best we can, we get clinicians as close to those scenes as possible.”

Across the state, the Tennessee Department of Mental Health pushes Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training, offering law enforcement officers a 40-hour program designed to improve encounters with people living with mental health challenges.

But a state map tracking CIT training shows many rural counties don’t have it. Randolph hopes the successes of Nashville’s programs will encourage more areas of the state to take on similar initiatives, in hopes of reducing deadly encounters between police and people suffering a mental health crisis.

“We’ve really been able to streamline care, divert people from the criminal justice system into the healthcare system and really find a population of people that hadn’t been getting help before,” Randolph said. “These tragedies are so unfortunate and awful and in a perfect world I don’ think law enforcement would have to respond to mental health crises but we’re just not there right now.”

