First Alert Forecast: Warming up this weekend

Sunshine returns and temperatures are on an upward swing.
Melanie Layden has the latest on weather for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.
By Melanie Layden
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a cold start this morning, temperatures will begin to warm up and sunshine returns for the whole weekend.

WARMER WEEKEND:

Temperatures started off below freezing this morning in the 20s, but by the afternoon, we’ll see a mostly sunny sky and temperatures becoming more seasonable in the low 50s for highs. Overnight lows won’t be as cold, only falling to the low 40s.

Sunday looks even better! A mix of sun and clouds with highs getting to the low 60s.

RAIN RETURNS NEXT WEEK:

The 60s stick around into next week but rain returns, as well.

We will see a few morning showers on Monday but should dry out in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s with overnight lows in the 50s.

More rain and even a few isolated thunderstorms will pick up on Tuesday. Temperatures will stay in the mid 60s.

Some rain showers will linger into Wednesday but our temperatures will be even warmer. We will see mid-70s in the afternoon. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Rain should clear out on Thursday with sunshine returning. Highs will be near 80 degrees that day!

