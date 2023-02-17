Who is running for Nashville Mayor in 2023?

This is the list of who has announced their plan to run this year.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:03 PM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 2023 mayor election is scheduled to take place this summer.

Last month, Mayor John Cooper announced he would not be seeking a second term. In lieu of Cooper not seeking re-election, several candidates have announced their plans to run for mayor.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Mayor Cooper announces he will not run for re-election

As of Feb. 17, six candidates have submitted their appointment of political treasurer forms and have announced their candidacy.

The current 2023 campaign list:

  • Natisha Brooks, R
Natisha Brooks owns and operates a homeschool academy, and plans to advocate for parents’ rights in choosing where their children go for an education, whether it be in a school or at home. Brooks also plans to advocate for adoptive families and will work to provide adoptive centers with financial support. According to her website, Brooks also plans to address mental health awareness issues.

  • Bernie Cox, R
Bernie Cox said Nashville has “given birth” to the growing pains associated with transit and mobility. To fix the issue, Cox said he plans to focus on repairing highways, developing a new public transit program and introducing “congestion pricing,” which he compares to “giving a scholarship to a high schooler who doesn’t quite know their potential yet.” According to Cox’s website, supporting law enforcement and increasing new and historic development are among his priorities.

  • Jim Gingrich, D
Jim Gingrich works as Chief Operating Officer at AllianceBernstien and helped the company move to Nashville. Gingrich believes some of Nashville’s current issues include a lack of affordable housing, insufficient infrastructure, underfunded schools and increased crime. According to Gingrich’s website, he hopes to work on these issues while “putting the people’s interests first.”

  • Sharon Hurt, D
Sharon Hurt was elected Council Member at At-Large for Davidson County in 2015 and won re-election in 2019. Hurt also serves as the executive director for Street Works, a non-profit that helps those affected and impacted by HIV and AIDS. According to her website, Hurt said she will “work to restore hope and prosperity” to Nashville. Hurt

  • Freddie O’Connell, I
Freddie O’Connell is a native Nashvillian and currently lives in Salemtown. According to his website, O’Connell said he hopes to build a Nashville that “works together.” O’Connell did not specify the issues he hopes to advocate for during his campaign.

  • Matthew Wiltshire, I
Matt Wiltshire’s key priorities during his campaign include affordable housing, education and public safety. Wiltshire hopes to improve the quality of schools and increase housing options in Nashville. According to his website, Wiltshire also is making transit and infrastructure among his top issues to address during his campaign.

According to the Davidson County Elections Commission, this is not an official list, as candidates are not able to file for mayor until March.

Early voting begins on July 14th and the general election begins Aug. 3.

