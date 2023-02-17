TDOT makes emergency lane closure due to large pothole on bridge over 8th Avenue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation is conducting an emergency lane closure of the 210 exit ramp for I-65 South due to a large pothole on bridge over 8th Avenue.

Concrete deterioration caused a deep pothole to form on the bridge. TDOT said the bridge is safe to cross, but to prevent further damage to the bridge and vehicle that cross it, the traffic will be shifted to the right lane.

The on-ramp of Demonbreun Street onto I-40/I-65 will also be closed to lessen interstate traffic input.

TDOT said that due to the nature and location of the damage, an emergency contract and possibly a full closure will be needed to make necessary repairs. TDOT will be working to secure a contact while crews implement the traffic plan out of caution.

Drivers will also be advised to plan for extra travel time and to slow down while in a work zone.

