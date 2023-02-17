TDOT makes emergency lane closure due to large pothole on bridge over 8th Avenue

Drivers will need to plan for extra travel time.
Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones(MGN Online)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation is conducting an emergency lane closure of the 210 exit ramp for I-65 South due to a large pothole on bridge over 8th Avenue.

Concrete deterioration caused a deep pothole to form on the bridge. TDOT said the bridge is safe to cross, but to prevent further damage to the bridge and vehicle that cross it, the traffic will be shifted to the right lane.

The on-ramp of Demonbreun Street onto I-40/I-65 will also be closed to lessen interstate traffic input.

TDOT said that due to the nature and location of the damage, an emergency contract and possibly a full closure will be needed to make necessary repairs. TDOT will be working to secure a contact while crews implement the traffic plan out of caution.

Drivers will also be advised to plan for extra travel time and to slow down while in a work zone.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial shot of APSU's campus.
Austin Peay cheerleading squad suspended amid allegations
Snowbird Closings
Schools announce closures and delays for Friday
Thursday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Storms exit, cold air follows
WSMV tornado threat
Elevated tornado threat for Mid State
Flooding near Spring Hill, TN.
Flooding an issue as storms move across Middle Tennessee

Latest News

Forklift stolen from Franklin Walmart parking lot
Reward offered after forklift stolen from Walmart parking lot in Franklin
Forklift stolen from Franklin Walmart parking lot
Forklift stolen from Franklin Walmart parking lot
tornado damage in Lawrence County
National Weather Service confirms tornado in Ethridge
CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Bodies of guardsmen killed in helicopter crash being transferred to Delaware for autopsies