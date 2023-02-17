TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Dickson Co.


The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Burns involving a Dickson Police officer.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURNS, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Dickson Police officer in Burns on Thursday night.

The TBI confirmed agents are investigating the shooting but offered no other details.

WSMV4 reached out to Dickson Police who did not offer a statement on Thursday night.

