TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Dickson Co.
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURNS, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Dickson Police officer in Burns on Thursday night.
The TBI confirmed agents are investigating the shooting but offered no other details.
WSMV4 reached out to Dickson Police who did not offer a statement on Thursday night.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.