FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Police Department and Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for the person responsible for stealing a forklift from a Walmart parking lot.

Police said the forklift was stolen last week. Officials released a video of the theft and hope someone might know who it belongs to.

Video of a forklift stolen from Franklin Walmart parking lot, courtesy of the Franklin Police Department.

