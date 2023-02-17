Rain overnight, colder Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The severe storm threat is gone, but rain will linger overnight. Cold air will make a brief appearance tomorrow. Temperatures will rise over the weekend.

OVERNIGHT:

More rain moves in across Middle Tennessee, however the threat for severe weather has ended.

Colder air will move in behind the front tonight, the low will drop to the mid 30s by morning.

TOMORROW:

Much colder weather returns to the Mid State on Friday. A few flurries will be possible early, especially along the Cumberland Plateau. It’ll be breezy with highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s. The day starts with clouds but get some sunshine may peek out in the afternoon.

Cold air moves in but a warm up soon follows (Lisa Spencer)

THIS WEEKEND:

A slow warm up for the weekend, but not until after a very cold start on Saturday when temperatures will be in the 20s.

Highs Saturday will get back into the 50s and Sunday we’ll be back into the 60s. Both days will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine.

NEXT WEEK:

Waves of showers will be likely on Monday through Wednesday of next week with temperatures staying in the 60s.

