Rain overnight, colder Friday

Colder air is spilling into Middle Tennessee. You’ll want to see what that means for tomorrow morning
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The severe storm threat is gone, but rain will linger overnight. Cold air will make a brief appearance tomorrow. Temperatures will rise over the weekend.

OVERNIGHT:

More rain moves in across Middle Tennessee, however the threat for severe weather has ended.

Colder air will move in behind the front tonight, the low will drop to the mid 30s by morning.

TOMORROW:

Much colder weather returns to the Mid State on Friday. A few flurries will be possible early, especially along the Cumberland Plateau. It’ll be breezy with highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s. The day starts with clouds but get some sunshine may peek out in the afternoon.

Cold air moves in but a warm up soon follows
Cold air moves in but a warm up soon follows(Lisa Spencer)

THIS WEEKEND:

A slow warm up for the weekend, but not until after a very cold start on Saturday when temperatures will be in the 20s.

Highs Saturday will get back into the 50s and Sunday we’ll be back into the 60s. Both days will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine.

NEXT WEEK:

Waves of showers will be likely on Monday through Wednesday of next week with temperatures staying in the 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowbird Closings
Schools announce closures ahead of storms
Thursday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Storms exit, cold air follows
WSMV tornado threat
Elevated tornado threat for Mid State
Austin Peay Governors logo
Austin Peay cheerleading squad suspended amid allegations
CWO 3 Danny Randolph and CWO 3 Daniel Wadham
Dover, TN officials identify the two guardsmen killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash

Latest News

Thursday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Storms exit, cold air follows
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening weather update
WSMV tornado threat
Elevated tornado threat for Mid State
WSMV tornado threat
Updated Thursday forecast