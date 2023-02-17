Possible EF-0 or EF-1 tornado touches down in Lawrence County

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - A possible tornado touched down in two locations in western and northern Lawrence County on Thursday afternoon, EMA officials said.

Officials believe either an EF-0 or EF-1 tornado caused damage on North Bradley Road in the western part of Lawrence County. The storm continued northeast and caused damage in the Ethridge area.

One minor injury was reported in Ethridge.

According to responding personnel, a 100-yard wide by ½ to ¾ mile damage path beginning on North Bradley Road to Gore at Granddaddy Road and a second path from downtown Ethridge to Cross Road has been identified.

Numerous trees were blown down and several roofs were blown off barns and other structures.

An Ethridge business suffered damage after a possible tornado moved through Lawrence County on Thursday.

Lawrence County EMA Director Bill Phillips reported over 150 personnel from agencies in Lawrence, Maury, Wayne counties and Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted in the response.

The National Weather Service will be sending an assessment team to survey the damage on Friday, however, a preliminary assessment based on pictures and radar information suggests it was an EF-0 or EF-1 tornado.

Mars Hill Baptist Church and Ethridge Church of Christ offered to shelter victims if needed.

Flash flooding was also reported throughout the county.

Flooded roads and storm damage in Lawrence County after tornadoes moved through the area this afternoon @WSMV pic.twitter.com/D7N6QrAppf — Brendan Tierney (@BTierneyTV) February 16, 2023

