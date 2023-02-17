Orange Ricotta Scones

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt Zest of 1 large orange

6 tablespoons cold butter , cubed

1 cup whole milk ricotta cheese

1/3 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup powdered sugar, sifted

3 tablespoons fresh orange juice

1. Preheat oven to 330*F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper or silicone mat.

2. In a large bowl combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt and orange zest. Add the cold butter cubes, and work in with fingertips until roughly the size of peas.

3. In a separate bowl whisk together the ricotta cheese, cream and vanilla. Add to the flour mixture and fold together until it comes together. It’s okay if some dry remains.

4. Dump out onto a lightly floured surface and form into a log about 1 ½ inches high. Cut log into wedges at alternating angles and place on sheet pan.

5. Bake until golden, about 15 minutes. Let cool.

6. Whisk together the powdered sugar and orange juice to make a thick but pourable glaze.

7. Drizzle over scones and let set for 15 minutes before serving. Scones are best the day they are made but will keep in an airtight container at room temperature for 2-3 days

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.