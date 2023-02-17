One dead in fatal Hickman Co. fire

One man was found dead at the scene, according to TBI.
Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fatal fire in Hickman County has killed one man.

The fire was reported in the 700 block of Highway 100 in Centerville on Wednesday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI agents said a man was found dead at the scene.

An investigation has been launched into the cause and origin of the fire, as well as the death of the man.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

