NWS to survey Mid State storm damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following severe weather on Thursday, the National Weather Service is expected to survey storm damage Friday.

The NWS is expected to check out both Lawrence and Marshall Counties on Friday, according to reports.

A tornado reportedly touched down in Lewisburg on Thursday. Several trees were down and some structural damage was found at Stegall Road and Wade Brown Road as a result of the storms.

EMA officials believe a tornado also hit along North Bradley Road in Lawrenceburg. The tornado reportedly had a ground path of 100 yards.

NWS is expected to survey these areas to confirm reports.

