ETHRIDGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that a tornado hit the town of Ethridge.

The tornado hit Ethridge on Thursday night. NWS said the tornado ranked as a high-end EF0.

NWS is still looking into a second possible tornado west of Lawrenceburg as well as damage in Wayne and Marshall County.

