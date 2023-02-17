Mayor Cooper to introduce new regulations for downtown street vendors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper is scheduled to sign a new ordinance in an effort to push sidewalk vendors away from downtown Nashville.

The new ordinance will add new regulations for those vendors.

In recent months, Mayor Cooper has said sidewalk vendors have turned into a blight for pedestrians and business owners downtown.

Over the summer, the city banned people from setting up shop along certain parts of the Music City. That’s when ‘No Vending’ signs were placed along the restricted areas, including lower Broadway.

Mayor Copper has continued to encourage the city to put more restrictions in place. This includes banning street vending between Union Street and Korean Veterans Boulevard, from the Cumberland River to 8th Avenue.

He has also been wanting to see more penalties in place for vendors who disobey the ordinance.

Mayor Cooper is scheduled to impose the regulations Friday morning.

