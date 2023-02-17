Lightning strike starts house fire in Hermitage


A lightning strike sparked a house fire in Hermitage on Thursday afternoon.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A lightning strike started a fire at a home in Hermitage Thursday afternoon, leaving at least two holes in the roof.

Firefighters responded to the home on Highland Place Way after receiving 911 calls that fire was coming out of the roof.

The homeowner, Joseph Girgas, said the bolt of lightning set his attic on fire.

“The light come and it looks like a bomb, boom,” Girgas said. “I’m scared, I’m really scared, and so sad for my house.”

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading beyond the attic, but Girgas said his second floor was badly damaged by water.

“My bed, everything is bad because of the water inside the house,” Girgas said. “It’s even coming down to the first floor so I have a lot of work to do.”

Girgas has insurance and hired help to patch up his roof. Nobody was hurt during the incident.

