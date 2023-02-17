‘I’m back’: Randy McNally says after recovering from heart surgery

The veteran politician of 45 years announced his return to the Senate floor on Friday morning.
Randy McNally
Randy McNally(Randy McNally)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of Tennessee’s longest-sitting politicians, Lt. Governor and Speaker of the Senate, Randy McNally announced that he was back after recovering from an emergency heart surgery.

A little more than a week ago, McNally reported symptoms of an irregular heartbeat on Feb. 9. Later that night checked himself into the Vanderbilt Medical Center.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lt. Governor McNally recovering from heart surgery

The following day, he announced he had a successful surgery to install a pacemaker and was recovering and resting.

After a week, the veteran politician of 45 years announced his return to the Senate floor on Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial shot of APSU's campus.
Austin Peay cheerleading squad suspended amid allegations
Snowbird Closings
Schools announce closures and delays for Friday
Thursday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Storms exit, cold air follows
WSMV tornado threat
Elevated tornado threat for Mid State
Flooding near Spring Hill, TN.
Flooding an issue as storms move across Middle Tennessee

Latest News

Temperatures drop to the 20s in the morning.
Cold night, but sunny and warmer weekend
Ballot (generic)
Who is running for Nashville Mayor in 2023?
Fire generic
One dead in fatal Hickman Co. fire
The scene in Tate County
6 shot, killed in Tate County; suspect in custody