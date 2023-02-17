‘I’m back’: Randy McNally says after recovering from heart surgery
The veteran politician of 45 years announced his return to the Senate floor on Friday morning.
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of Tennessee’s longest-sitting politicians, Lt. Governor and Speaker of the Senate, Randy McNally announced that he was back after recovering from an emergency heart surgery.
A little more than a week ago, McNally reported symptoms of an irregular heartbeat on Feb. 9. Later that night checked himself into the Vanderbilt Medical Center.
The following day, he announced he had a successful surgery to install a pacemaker and was recovering and resting.
