A frigid Friday across the Midstate

A blast of cold air takes over Middle Tennessee with snow flurries for some areas.
Melanie Layden has the latest on weather for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.
By Melanie Layden
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:06 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures will start off around freezing for many this morning with even a few snow flurries possible east of I-65.

After yesterday’s storms, a cold front has moved through Middle Tennessee and brought with it very cold weather. Highs today will only reach the upper 30s to low 40s. This morning into the mid-afternoon, we could see a few spots get a few snow flurries. No accumulation is expected. Where it is dry, it will be very overcast, too. Overnight lows fall to the 20s by Saturday morning.

HIghs today will be in the 30s and 40s across the Midstate
HIghs today will be in the 30s and 40s across the Midstate(none)

We’ll see a nice warm-up heading into the weekend. Both days will feature sunshine. Highs will be in the 50s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday.

The 60s stick around into Monday with increasing cloud cover. Lows will be around 50 degrees.

Rain chances increase as we get into the middle of the week. Scattered showers and storms return Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

A few rain showers will linger into Wednesday with high temperatures still staying warm in the 70s.

We dry out on Thursday with sunshine returning and highs getting close to 80 degrees!

