Flooding an issue as storms move across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Flash flooding was an issue across Middle Tennessee as storms slowly moved across the area on Thursday.

In Henry County, flooding shut down several businesses.

Patricia Brummel owns Bits, Bridles & Brambles in Paris, a horse tack shop that flooded.

“We swept and started sandbagging bales of straw,” Brummel said.

Her parking lot, as well as the parking lots of surrounding businesses, were full of water.

“I hung out here all day,” Brummel said. “I didn’t want to be open because of the weather, but I stayed here in case we did have flooding issues.”

Some people’s homes also took on water. One man told WSMV4 his basement flooded. Another man said a tree fell on his fence in the backyard.

Brummel was able to get the water out of her store before there were any real problems.

“We had a little bit of water damage, but I think we caught it in time,” Brummel said.

Henry County Emergency Management said there had been on reports of damage as of Thursday afternoon.

In nearby Stewart County, water inched close to Homestead Daycare on Thursday morning.

Daycare workers moved children to a building on higher ground and called their parents to pick them up. Everyone was safe and the school closed for the day.

Flash flooding was reported across the area in several locations, including at Cathy Mathai’s home in Columbia.

EMA officials in Wilson County reported water crossing the bridge in Statesville and in the 7200 block of Greenvale Road. Water depth at its height was reported to be three to four feet deep. More than 3 inches of rain was reported at the Wilson County fire station on Greenvale Road.

Flowing water was also reported in Sparta across Roosevelt Drive between Hyatt Custom Automotive and White County High School Career Academy Building.

In Cannon County, flooding was reported along Marshall Creek and Kennedy Creek roads. Water was estimated to be about five feet above the road in the 700 block of Kennedy Creek Road.

