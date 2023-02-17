First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Weekend with Warmer Weather in Time

Temperatures will approach 80° by the middle of next week.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Much colder weather will stick around on this Friday before temperatures bounce back nicely on Sunday and beyond.

THIS AFTERNOON:

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy and cold with a few flurries or sprinkles blowing around thanks to a gusty northwesterly wind. A light dusting of snow will be possible on the highest elevations of the Cumberland Plateau as snow showers will hang on there the longest.

Some sunshine will build in from the west by mid-late afternoon.

Temperatures will top off in the 30s and low 40s.

TONIGHT:

The sky will clear completely tonight allowing temperatures to tumble into the 20s by early Saturday.

THIS WEEKEND:

Tomorrow will be sunny and cool, but the lack of wind will still make it feel like a very pleasant day. Temperatures will recover from the 20s in the morning to the low 50s by late afternoon.

Sunday will be milder. We’ll have a few more clouds then, too, compared with Saturday. A gusty southerly breeze will also get established by early afternoon. Count on highs in the low-mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK:

We’ll have several waves of off and on showers through the week, but plenty of dry times, too. It’ll be variably cloudy and turn much warmer. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 70s.

Nashville's 7-Day Forecast
Nashville's 7-Day Forecast(WSMV)

