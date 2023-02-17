Cold night, but sunny and warmer weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Cold start to the weekend but temperatures bounce back nicely on Sunday and beyond.

TONIGHT:

The sky will clear completely tonight allowing temperatures to tumble into the 20s by early Saturday.

Temperatures drop to the 20s in the morning. (Lisa Spencer)

THIS WEEKEND:

Tomorrow will be sunny and cool, but the lack of wind will still make it feel like a very pleasant day. Temperatures will recover from the 20s in the morning to the low 50s by late afternoon.

Sunday will be milder. We’ll have a few more clouds then, too, compared with Saturday. A gusty southerly breeze will also get established by early afternoon. Count on highs in the low-mid 60s.

BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK:

A few showers on Monday and Tuesday, but not a washout. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

MID-WEEK WARM-UP:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

ANOTHER COOL DOWN:

More showers Friday with cooler air, highs in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.