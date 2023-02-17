Cold night, but sunny and warmer weekend

You’ll want to read this forecast to see the treat in store for Saturday and Sunday
By Lisa Spencer
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Cold start to the weekend but temperatures bounce back nicely on Sunday and beyond.

TONIGHT:

The sky will clear completely tonight allowing temperatures to tumble into the 20s by early Saturday.

Temperatures drop to the 20s in the morning.
Temperatures drop to the 20s in the morning.(Lisa Spencer)

THIS WEEKEND:

Tomorrow will be sunny and cool, but the lack of wind will still make it feel like a very pleasant day. Temperatures will recover from the 20s in the morning to the low 50s by late afternoon.

Sunday will be milder. We’ll have a few more clouds then, too, compared with Saturday. A gusty southerly breeze will also get established by early afternoon. Count on highs in the low-mid 60s.

BEGINNING OF NEXT WEEK:

A few showers on Monday and Tuesday, but not a washout. Lows will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

MID-WEEK WARM-UP:

Partly cloudy with isolated showers Wednesday and Thursday. Both days will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

ANOTHER COOL DOWN:

More showers Friday with cooler air, highs in the mid 50s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial shot of APSU's campus.
Austin Peay cheerleading squad suspended amid allegations
Snowbird Closings
Schools announce closures and delays for Friday
Thursday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Storms exit, cold air follows
WSMV tornado threat
Elevated tornado threat for Mid State
Flooding near Spring Hill, TN.
Flooding an issue as storms move across Middle Tennessee

Latest News

wsmv first alert weather
Friday afternoon FIRST ALERT forecast
wsmv first alert weather
First Alert Forecast: Pleasant Weekend with Warmer Weather in Time
wsmv first alert weather
Friday morning FIRST ALERT forecast
Cold air moves in but a warm up soon follows
Rain overnight, colder Friday