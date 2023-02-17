Clarksville PD searches for Auto Zone robbery suspect

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed an auto parts store at gunpoint earlier this week.

On Sunday evening at around 8 p.m., Clarksville police said a man entered an Auto Zone at 1105 Riverwood Place with a gun. Police said the man arrived at the store on foot.

The man is described as a Black male in his 20s or early 30s with a slim build. Police said he was wearing black bottoms, a red hoodie or jacket with white or gray colored stripes on the sleeves, a black beanie, and a face mask at the time of the robbery.

Surveillance video shows the suspect interacting with occupants of a white or silver sedan just before the robbery took place, according to police.

The occupants of the sedan are not considered suspects, but police are asking them to come forward in identifying the robbery suspect.

The man was last seen running toward Cumberland Manor Apartments.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Headley at (931) 648-0656 ext. 5683.

Footage shows the white or silver sedan that the man had interacted with before the robbery. (Clarksville Police Department)

