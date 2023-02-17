Car wrecks into pole, causes power outages for hundreds

More than 500 customers are without power Friday morning, according to NES.
A power pole was damaged by an overnight car crash, leaving NES customers without power on...
A power pole was damaged by an overnight car crash, leaving NES customers without power on Friday.(NES)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews spent Friday morning working to repair a power pole that was damaged by a car crash overnight.

Nashville Electric Service said more than 500 of its customers in the Madison area were affected by the crash and were without power Friday morning.

NES crews arrived at the scene at around 7 a.m. to reset the power pole and restore power to customers.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial shot of APSU's campus.
Austin Peay cheerleading squad suspended amid allegations
Snowbird Closings
Schools announce closures and delays for Friday
Thursday evening weather update
First Alert Forecast: Storms exit, cold air follows
WSMV tornado threat
Elevated tornado threat for Mid State
Flooding in Stewart County
Flooding an issue as storms move across Middle Tennessee

Latest News

wsmv auto zone robbed
Auto Zone robbed at gunpoint
Surveillance video shows the suspect interacting with occupants of a white or silver sedan just...
Clarksville PD searches for Auto Zone robbery suspect
Snowbird Closings
Schools announce closures and delays for Friday
wsmv storm damage
Storm damage expected to be surveyed