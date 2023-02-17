Car wrecks into pole, causes power outages for hundreds
More than 500 customers are without power Friday morning, according to NES.
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews spent Friday morning working to repair a power pole that was damaged by a car crash overnight.
Nashville Electric Service said more than 500 of its customers in the Madison area were affected by the crash and were without power Friday morning.
NES crews arrived at the scene at around 7 a.m. to reset the power pole and restore power to customers.
