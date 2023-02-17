Car wrecks into pole, causes power outages for hundreds

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews spent Friday morning working to repair a power pole that was damaged by a car crash overnight.

Nashville Electric Service said more than 500 of its customers in the Madison area were affected by the crash and were without power Friday morning.

NES crews arrived at the scene at around 7 a.m. to reset the power pole and restore power to customers.

NES crews are resetting a power pole in the Madison area this morning after a car crashed into it overnight. More than 500 customers are without electricity. Crews will work as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to that area. pic.twitter.com/ChuzNM9MAV — Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) February 17, 2023

