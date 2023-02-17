Bellevue neighbors confused by trash theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors in Bellevue are looking for answers after someone has been going through their trash cans for the past couple of weeks.

North Bellevue Road residents said the people are emptying some cans and overflowing others that have been put along the street for pickup.

Security video from Friday morning shows someone pulling an overflowing trash can back in front of a home then walking away. The owner said it was barely full when he put it out there Thursday night.

Janice Connor lives down the street and said she went outside Friday morning to find her trash can empty and laying in the middle of the street.

“We looked down the block and it looked like someone had taken our trash and put it in someone else’s trash can,” Janice said. “That is really weird.”

Janice said this is not the first time something like this has happened to her garbage. Her husband, Joe, has seen people messing with trash up and down their street each Friday for the past couple of weeks.

“I thought they worked for the garbage company,” Joe said. “They came by. They were in a truck. They were moving trash around. I just thought they were coming through before the actual trucks came through.”

“You’ll see garbage cans that are empty and then you will see ones that are just absolutely overflowing,” Joe said. “It just doesn’t make any sense why anyone would do that.”

Joe said it’s a very quiet neighborhood and doesn’t want to have issues with the dumped trash piling up.

Neighbors are now putting their garbage out the morning it’s set to be picked up in hopes this problem finally stops after some garbage cans were even stolen.

Metro Police and Metro Water both said that while this is strange, it is not a crime to take something out of a trash can or throw stuff away as long as it is along the road. It is illegal to interfere with a dumpster on private property or to put trash on the ground.

