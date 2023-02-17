6 shot, killed in Tate County; suspect in custody

(Storyblocks)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TATE CO., Miss. (WMC) - Six people are dead in Tate County after a series of shootings on Friday.

The shootings all happened within the Arkabutla community, according to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance.

One incident happened inside a store on Arkabutla Road. A man was shot and killed there.

A woman was also killed inside a home on Arkabutla Dam Road. Her husband was also injured, but it’s unclear if he was shot.

Deputies spotted the suspect inside a vehicle on Arkabutla Dam Road and he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect’s identity has not been revealed.

Deputies later found four more people who had been killed. Two were found inside a home and two were found outside, also on Arkabutla Dam Road.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the investigation.

Action News 5 has crews on the way to the scene to learn more.

