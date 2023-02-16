Woman found shot to death in Murfreesboro, boyfriend in custody

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead in an apartment Wednesday night.

Police said the victim, 25-year-old Rebecca Stockton, was found shot to death in the living room of an apartment at the Fortress Grove Apartments on Puckett Creek Crossing at about 9:30 p.m. Stockton was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary police investigation shows there may have been an argument between Stockton and 41-year-old Shaleem Hamilton, according to police. Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots.

Criminal Investigations Division detectives were able to develop leads and issued a notice to outside authorities. A Corbin, Kentucky Police Department officer located Hamilton at a gas station in Corbin, where he was arrested.

Hamilton is charged with first-degree murder.

The investigation continues. Hamilton remains in custody in Kentucky until he can be extradited to Rutherford County.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.