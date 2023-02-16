Vigil held for Turkey, Syria earthquake victims at TSU

“You have to be grateful for every moment you live since just a minute can take everything you have ... "
Students at Tennessee State University came together on Wednesday for a vigil as they prayed for the victims of an earthquake in Turkey and Syria.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A Turkish immigrant at TSU said it’s hard to hear the news from overseas and he hopes anyone who help will do so.

“This earthquake has taught me something. You have to be grateful for every moment you live since just a minute can take everything you have, everything you built, your family,” Tuna Kurucu said. “From now on I’ll be grateful for everything I have.”

On Wednesday, almost 10 days since the earthquake, crews are still pulling survivors from the rubble.

