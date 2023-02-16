Vigil held for Turkey, Syria earthquake victims at TSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Students at Tennessee State University came together on Wednesday for a vigil as they prayed for the victims of an earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

A Turkish immigrant at TSU said it’s hard to hear the news from overseas and he hopes anyone who help will do so.

“This earthquake has taught me something. You have to be grateful for every moment you live since just a minute can take everything you have, everything you built, your family,” Tuna Kurucu said. “From now on I’ll be grateful for everything I have.”

On Wednesday, almost 10 days since the earthquake, crews are still pulling survivors from the rubble.

The TSU campus community came together to hold a vigil to remember the lives lost in the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. We stand in solidarity with our TSU students from Turkey and offer our support. Please make a donation today: https://t.co/BiN8iGyixI #TSUStong 💙🕯️ pic.twitter.com/1XbTG1nkK7 — Tennessee State University (@TSUedu) February 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.