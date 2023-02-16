Tuesday Morning files for bankruptcy

Tuesday Morning filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years.
Tuesday Morning filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tuesday Morning has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in three years.

The retailer secured $51 million in financing to keep its stores open.

The company has almost 500 stores, down from about 700 stores about three years ago. The company plans to close more stores.

Retail spending has been difficult to forecast lately.

It bounced back after a crash during the COVID-19 pandemic then slowed down enough this past holiday season to worry analysts the growth may be finished.

But on Wednesday, the U.S. Commerce Department reported sales jumped about 3% in January from December. That is the biggest increase in almost two years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowbird Closings
Schools announce closures ahead of storms
A Tornado Watch and Severe Thunderstorm Watch remain in effect for parts of Middle Tennessee...
First Alert Forecast: Tornado watch issued for western Middle TN
No survivors in Harvest helicopter crash, Burwell Road shutdown
Two killed in Tennessee National Guard helicopter crash, Hwy. 53 to remain closed tomorrow
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
WSMV tornado watch
Severe storms move through Mid State

Latest News

Tornado siren
3 Nashville tornado sirens inoperable ahead of potential severe weather
WSMV sirens
Several tornado sirens not working
Nashville Electric Service
Severe weather leads to power outages
Tensions are high amid concerns of future attacks.
Tensions high along Ukraine's border with Belarus