Severe weather leads to power outages

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Strong storms moved through Nashville and surrounding areas late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Heavy winds and rain downed a power pole on Hill Road near Granbury Park, and wires were reported down through police dispatch around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday. Nearly 600 locations in the area were without power.

The Nashville Electric Service (NES) sent crews to quickly repair the broken pole and power was restored around 5:30 a.m. To monitor outages around Nashville, a map can be found here.

Before severe weather arrives, follow this checklist to help prepare your home for a potential power outage.



✅ Fully charged cell phone

✅ Extra cell phone battery

✅ Mobile device weather app or weather radio

✅ Flashlight with extra batteries#StaySafeNashville pic.twitter.com/y0Orn9TEk7 — Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) February 16, 2023

NES crews were also sent to restore power to the Hermitage area around 6:30 a.m. Roughly 470 customers were affected during this outage.

Additionally, Clarksville Police reported a traffic light down at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Cumberland Drive just after 6 a.m. Several reports of power lines also trickled in from the Clarksville area and CPD urged caution to commuters.

CDE Lightband crews were in the field working to restore power to roughly 1,500 customers around 4:30 a.m.

(1 of 4)We are aware of the outage currently affecting around 1,500 customers in the following areas: Ambleside Dr, 1100-1600 Ashland City Rd, Benton Park Pl, Brook Hollow Rd, Buck Dr, Bullock Dr, Cainridge Dr, 1000-1000 Cumberland Dr, Crestmore Dr, Davidson Dr, Edgehill Dr, pic.twitter.com/pf2aJkf4Xg — CDE Lightband (@CDELightband) February 16, 2023

