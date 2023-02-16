Severe weather leads to power outages
A power pole fell in Brentwood and a traffic light collapsed in Clarksville during Thursday morning’s storms.
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Strong storms moved through Nashville and surrounding areas late Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
Heavy winds and rain downed a power pole on Hill Road near Granbury Park, and wires were reported down through police dispatch around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday. Nearly 600 locations in the area were without power.
The Nashville Electric Service (NES) sent crews to quickly repair the broken pole and power was restored around 5:30 a.m. To monitor outages around Nashville, a map can be found here.
NES crews were also sent to restore power to the Hermitage area around 6:30 a.m. Roughly 470 customers were affected during this outage.
Additionally, Clarksville Police reported a traffic light down at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Cumberland Drive just after 6 a.m. Several reports of power lines also trickled in from the Clarksville area and CPD urged caution to commuters.
CDE Lightband crews were in the field working to restore power to roughly 1,500 customers around 4:30 a.m.
