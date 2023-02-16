Preparing your home for strong storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Strong storms that could spawn tornadoes, like the ones our region is expecting Wednesday night, are becoming much more common in Middle Tennessee, according to insurance agents. That’s led many people to install storm shelters in their homes.

Multiple homes in Murfreesboro were destroyed in a tornado that hit on Good Friday in 2009. People who have rebuilt since then, including Sarah Scott, said it was a no-brainer to include the extra protection from future storms.

“I just know that these walls aren’t coming down,” Scott said standing in her basement shelter. “We are underground with the concrete walls and the rebar. We are set up here.”

Scott said she’s become much more aware of the danger of tornadoes since her childhood home was destroyed in the 2009 tornado. She keeps their storm shelter stocked with weather radios, generators and enough food and water to support her entire family.

Scott’s father, Doug Dennis, was home when the 2009 storm hit and survived by sheltering in a bathroom. He said it sounded like a jet airplane flying overhead and came out of the bathroom to find the roof blown off the house.

He said the storm shelter next door in Scott’s house gives them added peace of mind, but he still stays up and turns the news on any time there is a storm in the area.

“Every time there are storm warnings like there are going to be tonight, I (get concerned),” Dennis said. “I am a lot more conscious, a lot more aware of what’s going on outside than I used to be.”

“Once it is on you, you literally can’t do anything,” Dennis said. “You just have to stay in place and pray for the best.”

Murfreesboro-based Compass Insurance Group owner Gabe Frazier said people should prepare their emergency kits as soon as a bad storm is forecast to hit their area. It’s also best to review your home insurance policy to make sure you have enough coverage for any potential damage.

“You want to make sure you have those things on you,” Frazier said. “Wallet, phone and keys so that you can react after the catastrophe happens.”

He said it is also important to have contact information for your insurance company and other people written down in your emergency kit so you’re able to get help after a disaster. You should also walk around your house and take a video of all your belongings so you’re able to easily show your agent everything that’s been lost.

“If you’ve just lost everything and if you are just starting to write everything down, there is no way in the world that you’re going to remember everything,” Frazier said. “Having a video is great because we can email that to ourselves or put that in the cloud somewhere.”

That information will help you get a claim processed as fast as possible even if adjustors are busy assessing hundreds of homes that could be damaged in a storm, Frazier said.

