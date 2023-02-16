Overton High School bomb threat ‘not credible,’ officials say

The student responsible for the threat has been identified.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A bomb threat on social media directed at Overton High School was deemed not credible, according to school officials.

Overton High School officials were made aware of the threat Thursday morning, according to a statement from the school’s principal. Metro Police conducted a sweep of the building and cleared it. The student responsible for the threat has been identified and will receive the appropriate consequences, officials said.

All students are safe, and school has resumed as normal. Administrators urge parents to talk to their children about threats of violence.

