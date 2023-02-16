Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday

Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious new Nothing Bundt Cakes Oreo Cookies & Cream Bundt Cake.(Hand-out | Nothing Bundt Cakes)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with Oreo to create a new cake flavor that will only be available for a limited time.

The new Oreo Cookies & Cream Bundt Cake will be available at stores across the country through March 26, while supplies last.

The first 111 guests at each bakery location on March 6 at 1:11 p.m. will receive a free Oreo Cookies & Cream Bundtlet to help celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday.

“We couldn’t think of a sweeter partnership than bringing together our recipe with the iconic Oreo cookie,” Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp said.

“We know our guests will enjoy two favorite treats in one as they celebrate their special moments or those ‘just because’ times with our exciting new featured flavor.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes has nearly 500 franchised and corporate bakeries in more than 40 states and Canada.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowbird Closings
Schools announce closures ahead of storms
WSMV tornado threat
Elevated tornado threat for Mid State
No survivors in Harvest helicopter crash, Burwell Road shutdown
Dover, TN officials identify 1 of the 2 guardsmen killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash
A Tornado Watch and Severe Thunderstorm Watch remain in effect for parts of Middle Tennessee...
First Alert Forecast: Tornado watch issued for western Middle TN
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says

Latest News

FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior
At 103, Sister Jean shares her life purpose
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Trump election probe grand jury believes some witnesses lied
3 students hospitalized after reports of overdose
3 students hospitalized after reports of overdose
File - police lights
Woman found shot to death in Murfreesboro, boyfriend in custody