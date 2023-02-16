NES crews trim trees near powerlines ahead of storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Electric Service crews worked throughout the city Wednesday ahead of damaging winds and storms our way.

People living along Brookvale Terrace said they’re worried about tree limbs and powerlines prior to the upcoming storms.

It’s an issue bringing dozens of NES trucks to neighborhoods throughout the city.

Work crews said their work doesn’t end today.

“It was pretty windy last night, and I knew the rain was coming,” Nancy Belser said.

Wind already blowing down small tree limbs, Belser said she spent time picking up Wednesday morning.

“If it’s going to get worse? Then that will be interesting,” Belser said.

With high winds and storms heading towards Middle Tennessee, Belser isn’t the only one worried.

“I know that a lot of people have had issues with powerlines in the past,” Megan Lewis said.

Lewis said she’s used to downed limbs creating outages throughout her neighborhood.

“We’ve had some limbs fall in the past so, I’m glad at least they’re doing something,” Lewis said.

NES said it has sent out dozens of crews to neighborhoods throughout the city for routine tree maintenance.

“Some of these are definitely overgrown and really old. I know some of these trees are like 100 years old, so this is probably overdue anyways,” Lewis said.

But, while crews cut down problematic limbs, officials are also advising people to have an emergency kit and other power sources ready.

“I have trees in the back and trees in the front and power lines near both of them, so I hope they get them cleaned up,” Belser said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.