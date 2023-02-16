Multiple Nashville students treated for possible overdose

Three students from the Nashville School of Arts were hospitalized Thursday morning.
Nashville School of Arts
Nashville School of Arts(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire paramedics treated several students after reports of an overdose at a Nashville school on Thursday morning.

According to NFD, crews responded to the Nashville School of Arts on Foster Avenue for an overdose call involving students.

NFD reported the students were possibly using a vape pen before falling ill.

Three students were transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital and are believed to be “awake and alert.”

Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Three students at Nashville School of the Arts were transported to Vanderbilt Medical University for observation after experiencing medical issues. The parents have been notified and the symptoms due not appear to be serious or life-threatening. Due to student health and educational privacy laws, we cannot share further details about the possible cause of illness.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowbird Closings
Schools announce closures ahead of storms
A Tornado Watch and Severe Thunderstorm Watch remain in effect for parts of Middle Tennessee...
First Alert Forecast: Tornado watch issued for western Middle TN
No survivors in Harvest helicopter crash, Burwell Road shutdown
Dover, TN officials identify 1 of the 2 guardsmen killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says
WSMV tornado threat
Elevated tornado threat for Mid State

Latest News

Overton High School bomb threat ‘not credible,’ officials say
A deadly shooting on Hawkins Road in Sweetwater
Suspect arrested in Sweetwater shooting that left 4 injured, 1 dead
No survivors in Harvest helicopter crash, Burwell Road shutdown
Dover, TN officials identify 1 of the 2 guardsmen killed in TN National Guard helicopter crash
wsmv severe weather
Severe weather